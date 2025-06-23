Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Coroner, HDC criticise Spectrum Care over woman’s death in South Auckland flat

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 23 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A woman in residential care lay dead in her room for two days before anyone noticed, while music was heard playing on her computer.

Ruth Kathleen Toka, also known as Ruth Finau, had an intellectual disability caused by a traumatic brain injury following a motor vehicle accident when she was

