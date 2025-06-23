She found that Spectrum had breached a section of the health consumers’ code by not providing services in a manner that minimised harm to Finau.
Toka told NZME that he was comforted by both decisions, which validated concerns he had been raising for years.
“I had multiple meetings with them and those who looked after her,” he said.
Spectrum Care said it accepted the finding and told NZME it had worked with commitment and sincerity to improve its procedures, and had put in place the recommendations from the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC).
Spokesman Justin Walsh said the organisation “strongly believed” in transparency to ensure all disabled people and whānau had confidence in the support they received.
“This event has been a tragedy for the grieving family and the staff who formed a long-term bond with Ruth,” Walsh said.
“We share that grief.”
The coroner referred the case to the HDC after raising concerns around Spectrum’s level of monitoring of Finau’s compliance with her medication regime.
Music heard coming from Finau’s room
In the days leading up to her death, a staff member who cooked and delivered Finau’s dinner heard music playing on her computer.
The next morning, the staff member, who had then slept over, woke to hear the music still playing on the computer, which made her think that Finau must have been “in a good mood”, but the staff member did not see her all day.
At 3pm, another staff member came on duty, and an hour later, went to ask Finau what she would like for dinner.
He recalled hearing music and, seeing that she was lying on her bed, assumed that she was sleeping.
He did not want to wake her as this could trigger aggressive behaviour, Wall said.
He continued to hear the music playing in Finau’s flat, but he did not hear from her all evening or during the night.
Around 11am the next morning, he noticed the music was still playing, so went to check, and found her lying in the same position as the previous day.
However, Wall said in her report that she also had a long history of being physically aggressive towards staff and police and had on numerous occasions presented to mental health services.
Over the years, Spectrum had supported Finau with anger management, and staff had received training in behaviour support strategies to mitigate risks.
Wall commended Spectrum for supporting Finau to live in her own home rather than in a group home, but criticised the organisation for not having plans in place that allowed it to overcome barriers created by Finau for her care, such as the use of text messaging.
Finau was also determined to be responsible for taking all her oral medications and had requested a week’s supply in blister packs. Staff were supposed to remind her daily to take her medication and if she was in a “good mood”, she would take them.
Wall said that in 2021, there were three recorded instances when Finau refused to take her medications.
Spectrum noted that if she was angry, she would refuse and sometimes throw the medications over the fence or on to the roof.
“Sometimes she would hide the blister pack so that staff could not check it,” Wall said.
She said medication reminders could have been placed on her mobile phone to alert her when it was time to take her medication.
Following Finau’s death, Spectrum commissioned its own independent investigation, which found that her policy of only allowing staff into her space when it suited her was a risk, in that it prevented staff from monitoring her welfare and compromised their duty of care.
Wall said staff trusted her to take her medicine but there was no way to check that she had taken it at the right time.
Wall recommended that Spectrum apologise to Finau’s whānau and revise its operating procedures to include alternative ways of conducting wellbeing checks.
That included using emails or text messages, where applicable, but they should not be used instead of face-to-face wellbeing checks.
Wall said it was concerning that it took such a tragic event before Spectrum developed and implemented a new standard operating procedure, including that wellbeing checks should occur at least three times daily.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.