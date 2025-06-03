Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies
Updated

Hamilton Uber driver wins A$50,000 to set up period underwear business

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Suraya O’Brien, the founder of Flow Riders, a reusable period underwear company, won last year’s Uber Business Booster programme.

Suraya O’Brien, the founder of Flow Riders, a reusable period underwear company, won last year’s Uber Business Booster programme.

Suraya O’Brien was working part-time delivering food in Hamilton when she came up with an idea for a small business.

But it wasn’t until she took part in Uber’s Business Booster programme and won a A$50,000 ($53,800) prize that she was able to scale up her sewing skills into reusable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies