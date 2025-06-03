Suraya O’Brien, the founder of Flow Riders, a reusable period underwear company, won last year’s Uber Business Booster programme.
Suraya O’Brien was working part-time delivering food in Hamilton when she came up with an idea for a small business.
But it wasn’t until she took part in Uber’s Business Booster programme and won a A$50,000 ($53,800) prize that she was able to scale up her sewing skills into reusableperiod underwear company Flow Riders.
“I had dabbled with small things here and there and definitely had a desire to live more of that lifestyle of a business owner, but not knowing where to go or how to create it.”
O’Brien was the first New Zealand winner of the programme, which aims to help Uber drivers develop their own business, and now she’s encouraging others to take up the opportunity.
“I would not have started a business without it ... I had no prior business experience,” she said.
O’Brien took part in a six-month programme consisting of 10 online and interactive masterclasses that covered everything from analytics to how to form key partnerships, and the all-important class on pitching – something that came in handy for her.
“That’s the one I obviously watched multiple times because I was like ‘I’ll just do exactly what they say, and it gives me the best opportunity’.”
O’Brien’s video pitch earned her the opportunity to present her idea in front of a live panel in Sydney. She took her mum with her to share in the experience, not expecting to win the A$50,000 grand prize.
For this year’s programme that is no longer the case, as the programme is expanded to every active driver and partner, giving the opportunity to access support without the need for applications or shortlists.
Uber Eats New Zealand general manager Andy Bowie said the business often heard from earners about ideas they had to start a business.
“This programme is about giving those people the support they need to move forward. The impact of the platform is about more than just trips and deliveries - it’s also about backing people with ambition,” Bowie said.
“This program gives earners the confidence, skills and opportunity to pursue their own ideas and help shape what comes next.”
The 2025 Business Booster programme is available now and will run until November 30.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.