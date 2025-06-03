“I would not have started a business without it ... I had no prior business experience,” she said.

O’Brien took part in a six-month programme consisting of 10 online and interactive masterclasses that covered everything from analytics to how to form key partnerships, and the all-important class on pitching – something that came in handy for her.

“That’s the one I obviously watched multiple times because I was like ‘I’ll just do exactly what they say, and it gives me the best opportunity’.”

O’Brien’s video pitch earned her the opportunity to present her idea in front of a live panel in Sydney. She took her mum with her to share in the experience, not expecting to win the A$50,000 grand prize.

O’Brien said those funds went straight to gaining the intellectual property rights and protecting the design, with a refreshed website and branding to help grow the brand.

She said Uber partners or delivery drivers who are contemplating a potential business idea need to take the opportunity, especially now considering it is open to everyone.

“If you’ve got any inkling to drive your own business forward in any way, this is the ticket, even if you’re not the winner necessarily.

“Every bit of information is there really, they want you to succeed.

“I always want to tell people, don’t feel like there’s blockages because it’s like those blocks are within you, they’re not actually real.

“If you’re willing to put yourself forward for an opportunity like this, the doors will just begin to open from there.”

New opportunity

Since launching in 2023, the programme has supported over 200 driver partners and delivery people across Australia and New Zealand to pursue their side-hustles.

The programme, which runs in partnership with business mentoring firm Rare Birds, operates over six months and offers access to a series of expert-led masterclasses covering business fundamentals.

It culminates in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch, where programme participants submit a five-minute video pitch online for the chance to win part of A$50,000 in funding to help grow their business.

However, the number of participants in the programme was previously limited, meaning potential candidates missed out.

For this year’s programme that is no longer the case, as the programme is expanded to every active driver and partner, giving the opportunity to access support without the need for applications or shortlists.

Andy Bowie, UberEats New Zealand general manager, said the Business Booster programme was about backing ambition. Photo / Supplied

Uber Eats New Zealand general manager Andy Bowie said the business often heard from earners about ideas they had to start a business.

“This programme is about giving those people the support they need to move forward. The impact of the platform is about more than just trips and deliveries - it’s also about backing people with ambition,” Bowie said.

“This program gives earners the confidence, skills and opportunity to pursue their own ideas and help shape what comes next.”

The 2025 Business Booster programme is available now and will run until November 30.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.