A number of NZX-listed companies will no longer have to make climate-related disclosures. Photo / John Weekes

The Government is more than halving the number of entities that need to make climate-related disclosures.

It is watering down the regime, created by former Climate Change Minister James Shaw, to relieve some companies and fund managers of the cost and administrative burden associated with trying to calculate and report on the impact their operations have on the environment.

The Government is proposing to only require listed issuers with market capitalisations of more than $1 billion to make disclosures. Currently the threshold is $60 million.

The change is expected to reduce the number of listed issuers that need to make disclosures from 100 to 34, as companies like Synlait Milk, Sanford, the Warehouse Group, Michael Hill and Napier Port Holdings will likely be exempt.

The Government also wants to relieve all 22 managers of registered investment schemes from making disclosures.