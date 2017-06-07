Uber heading to Tauranga and Hamilton

Uber's reach is expanding to Hamilton and Tauranga.

Mapping cars are hitting the streets of Tauranga and Hamilton today, laying the groundwork for the launch of Uber in the regions later this year.

The ridesharing company said there was "huge demand" for the app in regional centres, which they say are under-served by public transport. Uber also said they will create flexible work opportunities in the regions.

"Ridesharing will create much needed economic opportunities for local residents, giving them the opportunity to access flexible work, and help alleviate pressure on the existing transport network with a more affordable and reliable way to get around the local area," the company said in a statement.

The company also said smaller communities will have fewer incidents of drink driving with access to the app.

"We have seen across many communities that having access to safe, reliable and affordable transport lowers the incidence of drink driving - an issue that is particularly felt in communities outside capital cities across the country," it said.