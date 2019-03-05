"It can go pretty much anywhere in the world but Antarctica."
Ferguson said there had been a lot of people visiting Foxton to see the boat.
"It is a big thing for Foxton - with the number of people it has drawn in just to have a look.
"As you can imagine it is not the normal thing to come to a small country town and see a 39.5m boat sitting on the grass by the water. It creates a lot of interest," he said.
The Beast will be launched at the Manawatu Boating Club around midday tomorrow.
Ferguson said the vessel will then be tied up for a couple of weeks while sea trials are carried out.
"Two weeks we will be tied to here, and then we will head off down to Wellington and tie up in the harbour there for a month for the rest of the sea trials - before we hand over to the owner," he said.