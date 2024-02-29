Meanwhile, Sampson said, “We have no spare berth capacity.”

“There’s no room for new shipping services to America and Europe. There’s just no capacity. That means less choice for New Zealand exporters and importers.”

“We feel this is a project of national interest.”

Asked if there was any prospect of accelerating the pace of the project under the new coalition Government, Sampson said it had been “supportive” in discussions so far.

“We look forward to seeing the revised fast-track legislation.”

The port was encouraged to apply for fast-track approval for the project under the previous government but was unsuccessful. That application process was one of many red-tape delays the project has encountered.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson.

Stage 1 of the expansion project involves constructing 285m of additional berth to the south of the port’s existing container berths, and associated dredging.

Decisions on whether to grant consents for Stage 2 of the Sulphur Point wharf extension, and for proposed works at the Mount Maunganui wharves, were reserved by the court in December pending the provision of further information. The further information required by the court includes environmental evidence, and discussions with tangata whenua and Bay of Plenty Regional Council. The council owns 54 per cent of the port company.

Eleven iwi and hapū groups associated with the greater Tauranga Harbour raised “unresolved concerns” about the port and its plans with the court, citing significant adverse effects on the coastal environment, marine species and diversity, and cultural values.

The Environment Court hearing began a year ago.

The port made its final submissions to the court in April last year.

The court states that it aspires to issue judgments within three months of final submissions from parties, although sometimes it can’t achieve this due to pressure of work.

The court did not answer the Herald’s inquiry as to the reason for the delay in making a decision last year, saying only that involved parties could contact the court if concerned.

As the port waited for a court decision last year, the delay to the project was likened to “a train crash in slow motion before our eyes, from the country’s perspective” by Mike Knowles, chairman of the New Zealand Council of Cargo Owners.

“It’s very frustrating and concerning. Port of Tauranga is the country’s largest export port. This whole thing is about productivity,” he said.

