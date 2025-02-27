Port of Tauranga hopes for breakthrough on logjam, posts 27% net profit lift

Port of Tauranga, New Zealand's main export gateway, has been waiting more than seven years for resource consent for expansion. Photo / Alex Cairns

Port of Tauranga has put on hold its Environment Court application for a long-planned infrastructure project to focus on an alternative pathway via new fast-track legislation.

Announcing a 27.4% lift in group net profit after tax for the half year to end December, New Zealand’s main export gateway said an interim decision from the court on part of the extension project was appealed by three parties, and the urgent need of a resource consent for improvements dictated the new approach.

“The application in the Environment Court is on hold pending an application under the new Fast-track Approvals Act,” chief executive Leonard Sampson said.

“Given the urgency of the project, to protect the interest of New Zealand importers are exporters, we are preparing an application under the new legislation.”

The NZX-listed port company waited more than five years to get an application to the stage of a hearing in the Environment Court after Beehive knockbacks and hearing delays.