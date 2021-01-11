Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Northport's second big container visitor due this week as ship import congestion grinds on

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Constantinos P was Northport's biggest container visitor - it won't be the last. Photo / Supplied

The Constantinos P was Northport's biggest container visitor - it won't be the last. Photo / Supplied

Northport is now officially in the business of accepting big container ships - at least while port congestion continues.

The Northland port says it will accept more container import vessels after cutting its teeth on its largest handling job yet in the race to get freight to Auckland in time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics