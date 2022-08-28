Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Northport needs to grow container business for Auckland's sake: Port of Tauranga CEO

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Constantinos P docks at Northport with 1000 containers for Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Constantinos P docks at Northport with 1000 containers for Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Port of Tauranga says it wants its Northport joint venture to grow its container operations to get more boxes into Auckland and relieve supply chain congestion.

The NZX-listed port, New Zealand's biggest, owns half the Northland deepwater port with listed company Marsden Maritime Holdings.

Northport, which had a 42

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics