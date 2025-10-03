Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Northport expansion gets approval with updated conditions

BusinessDesk
Quick Read

An artist's impression of the proposed expansion at Northport.

An artist's impression of the proposed expansion at Northport.

Northport Group has successfully appealed an earlier decision blocking its resource consent for a planned expansion.

The company, which is 50% owned by the Port of Tauranga, 43% by the Northland Regional Council and 7% by Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Tupu Tonu, applied to the Northland Regional and Whangārei District councils

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save