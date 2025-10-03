An artist's impression of the proposed expansion at Northport.

Northport Group has successfully appealed an earlier decision blocking its resource consent for a planned expansion.

The company, which is 50% owned by the Port of Tauranga, 43% by the Northland Regional Council and 7% by Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Tupu Tonu, applied to the Northland Regional and Whangārei District councils in 2022 for consent to build a 13ha eastern extension to its container terminal.

Northport’s expansion at Marsden Point near Whangārei in Northland, involving nearly 12ha of reclamation, a 250m wharf extension and extensive dredging, was designed to cater for future freight growth.The application received 243 public submissions, with 176 in support, 10 neutral and 57 in opposition.

In July, a three-person panel declined the application, citing significant cultural impacts and limits on public access to the coastal marine area.

