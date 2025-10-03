An artist's impression of the proposed expansion at Northport.
Northport Group has successfully appealed an earlier decision blocking its resource consent for a planned expansion.
The company, which is 50% owned by the Port of Tauranga, 43% by the Northland Regional Council and 7% by Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Tupu Tonu, applied to the Northland Regional and Whangārei District councilsin 2022 for consent to build a 13ha eastern extension to its container terminal.
Northport’s expansion at Marsden Point near Whangārei in Northland, involving nearly 12ha of reclamation, a 250m wharf extension and extensive dredging, was designed to cater for future freight growth.The application received 243 public submissions, with 176 in support, 10 neutral and 57 in opposition.