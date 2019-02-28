Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Northland has been allocated $100m from the Provincial Growth Fund but that's $50 million behind Tairāwhiti

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Shane Jones said he's fed up with National's accusations and numbers show the PGF was committed to "tapping into the potential that exists up and down our country".

Shane Jones said he's fed up with National's accusations and numbers show the PGF was committed to "tapping into the potential that exists up and down our country".

National is again accusing Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones of using the Provincial Growth Fund to buy votes in Northland after the region was allocated its hundredth million PGF dollar.

But Jones said he's fed up with National's accusations and numbers show the PGF was committed to "tapping into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics