Napier Port expects cyclone recovery by end of year

“Pandemic pressures including constraints on labour were easing, and cargo flows were buoyant supported by increasing shipping services,” he said.

The company’s newly built Te Whiti wharf was enabling significant flexibility, and underpinning a positive long-term outlook for the business, he said.

“As a result, Napier Port had been tracking to the upper end of guidance which has subsequently been tempered by Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

Chief executive Todd Dawson told the Herald he expected conditions to remain muted until year’s end.

In the log trade, which accounts for 60 to 65 per cent of tonnage through the port, prices had come off somewhat, which Dawson said was part of the sector’s ebb and flow.

“For us, post cyclone, we are seeing logs that would otherwise go to the Pan Pac mill - which shut down - come straight to the port for export,” he said.

In the central North Island, about 2 to 3 million (JAS) tonnes of wood had been felled by windthrow from the cyclone.

“Whilst we are seeing a slowdown in log exports generally, actual log volume through the port is very steady,” he said.

Dawson said the Hawke’s Bay forest sector had not seen the “vast swathes” of waste timber that caused so many problems further north.

“For the remainder of the financial year, we certainly expect to see a subdued level of cargo and that will flow through to earnings,” he said, adding insurance claims may provide some offset.

“For most of the trades, we would expect by the beginning of the next financial year to be back to normal volumes,” he said.

“Horticulture has obviously had more of a setback, and I think we will not really know until the springtime as to how many trees have been lost,” he said.

Dawson expected horticulture could take up to three years to recover.

In the lucrative cruise ship trade, Gabrielle effectively truncated the season by 14 visits.

Next year, Napier Port expects to see 90 or more calls from luxury liners.

In its result, container services revenue for the half year increased 14.5 per cent to $34.5m, with a 5.7 per cent increase in container volumes to 119,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Bulk cargo revenue for the half year increased 7.5 per cent to $20.6m, despite a 9.3 per cent decrease in bulk cargo total volume.

As a result of intense cost pressures, operating expenses increased 17.8 per cent on the same period last year, the company said.

But these costs were comparable to the second half of the 2022 financial year, the company said.