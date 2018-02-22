Hopes are high the Government's regional development fund will reopen the Napier to Gisborne rail line. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The regions are holding their breath for the details of the Government's billion dollar rescue package in Gisborne on Friday.

Thanks to New Zealand First's promise to reopen the rail line between Gisborne and Napier, the Gisborne Rail Action Group has high hopes when Regional Economic Development Minister, Shane Jones launches the regional economic development fund.

Nikki Searancke of the Gisborne Rail Action Group said rail, like road, was essential infrastructure.

"[KiwiRail] don't have to make money," she said.

"We pride ourselves in being able to get to market, with all our produce. Rail is part of that discussion."