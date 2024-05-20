Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Kotahi and Maersk ink another 10-year export partnership after testing years, with more to come

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The MV Aotea Maersk is the biggest container ship to call in at New Zealand. Photo / John Borren

The MV Aotea Maersk is the biggest container ship to call in at New Zealand. Photo / John Borren

After together successfully exporting around $160 billion of New Zealand primary products, container freight leader Kotahi and international shipping giant Maersk have signed up to continue their 10-year partnership for another decade.

The reason is simple, the partners say: The world is in for many more supply chain disruptions in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics