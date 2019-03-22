Stan Semenoff Logging said the company did not consider NZTA had good grounds for its decision to revoke their licence. Photo/ File

A major Northland logging truck company has successfully appealed a decision to revoke its transport licence and will remain on the road until the case is heard in court.

On Tuesday the NZ Transport Agency announced it had revoked the Transport Service Licence for Whangārei-based business Stan Semenoff Logging due to a continuing failure to address safety concerns which would have seen 75 trucks taken off the road from midnight on Friday. About 85 staff would have been directly affected.

Two audits by NZ Transport Agency revealed concerns relating to driver fatigue and behaviour, and included breaches of work-time and rest-time rules, pervasive logbook issues and the accumulation of 116 speed and traffic-related offences over a four-year period.

However, following a hearing in the High Court at Auckland Friday morninga judge granted interim relief, allowing the company to continue to operate under strict conditions until the case was heard.

Stan Semenoff Logging said the company did not consider NZTA had good grounds for its decision to revoke its licence and there had never been any serious safety concerns at the firm.