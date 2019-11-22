"Keith always said, 'you're always a good guy when you die - people get up and say wonderful things'."
But then, she said, he always shrugged off a compliment. He was always "humble and hard-working".
At the time they met, Andrews was captured by his first passion - sailing. He had formed a close friendship when at school with Jack Lloyd, a Whangārei sailing legend and internationally regarded yachting official.
Son Kurtis Andrews, who has taken over running the company, put staff numbers at 170.
The growth he explained by his father's determination to meet customer's needs. "Opportunities came to him over the years. I guess they cropped up because he was focused on doing a good job for his customers.
"We know how to sell trucks and know what parts you need."
His father's illness accelerated Kurtis Andrews into leading the business earlier than intended.
"There was a general plan dad would retire," said Kurtis Andrews. "We didn't know when that was going to be."
Kurtis Andrews was running the Auckland office at the time the cancer diagnosis was made. Inside a month, he had stepped in and Keith Andrews stepped back.
The connection to the business was such that Keith Andrews' casket was loaded into a truck after the funeral and taken to the trucking firm, where staff formed a line to pay their respects.
Vicki Andrews: "He was a man of few words, and those words you remembered. They will be in our ears for years."
• The memorial service is at Marsden Cove Marina today, from 2pm to 5.30pm.