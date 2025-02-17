Mark Troughear, chief executive Freightways.

“It’s more about just finding the right fit. If we can find the right fit, buy it at the right price, then we will find a way of funding it. That will depend on how big it is but we’ll find a way.”

Freightways expanded into Australia in FY22, buying Allied Express for A$160 million ($177m).

The Australian economy was only slightly more buoyant than New Zealand’s as higher interest rates had a drag effect on organic growth, Troughear said, but Allied Express had recorded an 8% increase in volumes and reaped the benefits of new automation systems in Sydney and Melbourne.

While interest rates in both countries were starting to fall and business confidence appeared to be slowly returning, the company remained “cautious about any rapid recovery in New Zealand and to a lesser extent, in Australia”.

“Volume in the half year was as expected and we expected that it will be a slow grind for the economy to provide some organic growth in New Zealand in H2.”

The company said it would focus on restoring margins for both its business divisions in FY25 and FY26 as “modest organic growth” occurs and market share gains were realised.

It expected only modest organic growth in its temperature-controlled transport business Big Chill in FY25.

This subsidiary’s new Ruakura facility was contributing positively to earnings. It was now at 76% utilisation but activity levels had been lower than expected.

Troughear said this was a good example of Kiwis spending less in tough times.

“This business tends to handle really good quality food... it ends up in a cafe or a restaurant or a supermarket and we’re shipping a bit less of that food these days because maybe people can’t afford that bit of salmon or whatever.

“It’s the same thing for the courier businesses... people are buying a few less things and so our customers are sending one or two less items than they did in better times.”

Freightways posted half-year revenue of $662.1m, 6.7% up on the corresponding 2024 period. Ebitda at $86m, was a 6.5% improvement. Net profit after tax of $44.7m was an increase of 9.5%.

The interim dividend is 19c/share.