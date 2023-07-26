Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics
Updated

Dr Matthew Birchall: NZ’s roading problems can’t simply be patched over

By Dr Matthew Birchall
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The number of potholes on the country’s highways has more than doubled since 2017.

The number of potholes on the country’s highways has more than doubled since 2017.

Opinion

The number of potholes on the country’s highways has more than doubled since 2017. In 2022 alone, more than 54,000 needed urgent repair.

Yet problems with how New Zealand’s roads are funded and managed are deeper than even the biggest pothole. And they can’t be patched over with measures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics