Ports of Auckland Covid-19 test station has tested more than 1000 people. Photo / File

The logistics skills of the busy ports of Auckland and Tauranga are being showcased to the max as they respond to out-of-the-blue and fast-changing Ministry of Health directives to ensure urgent Covid-19 testing of all their users and staff.

Both ports say the latest, much expanded, directive, issued on Friday night just a few hours after director general of health Ashley Bloomfield surprised the sector with an urgent testing order, will affect about 6000 people at each port - but they expect little disruption to operations.

However the Road Transport Forum says the Government's "panicked reaction" to try to find if freight is the source of the return of Covid-19's community transmission, is causing "mayhem" at the ports for trucking operators.

On Friday with no warning, Bloomfield ordered "everyone who works at the maritime border" to be tested by 11.59pm on Monday night. Testing applied for all people who worked at ports around New Zealand who might come into contact with ships' crew.

With testing facilities reportedly scarce or stretched even this was a tall order, but the following order widened the test requirement to anyone who had worked at Auckland or Tauranga ports since 11.59pm on Tuesday July 21. According to spokespeople for the two ports, collectively that involves about 12,000 people.