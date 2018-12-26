Boxing Day sales go down a treat in the North Island

Boxing Day craziness at the Bayfair shopping Centre. Photo / George Novak

Boxing Day punters turned out in droves at New Zealand's biggest mall yesterday in the search for the best shopping deals and steals.

Sylvia Park had recorded close to 70,000 people through the doors by 4pm yesterday, up 31,000 on their usual Wednesday foot-traffic of about 39,000.

Marketing manager of Kiwi Income Property Trust, which owns Sylvia Park, Jo Allen said it had been a great day with more than five hours of shopping time left.

"It's been amazing. We've had a traffic management company in to assist with flow with us opening up another 600 carparks. "I think it's on par with previous years. The biggest difference is this year they started very early so we were able to capture that market really well."

Carparks were overflowing and people packed into stores like sardines during Boxing Day sales in Hawke's Bay.