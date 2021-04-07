Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Auckland's imports stacked high at Port of Tauranga

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Import containers intended for Auckland stacked high at Port of Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Import containers intended for Auckland stacked high at Port of Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

More than 5000 containers of imports, most of which would normally have been unloaded at Auckland's port, are stacked at the Port of Tauranga, which "desperately" needs more trains to rail them north, says chief executive Mark Cairns.

"We are absolutely chocker in the (container) terminal at the moment,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics