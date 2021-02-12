Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Fonterra's new chairman Peter McBride: What's in store for NZ's biggest company

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Fonterra chairman Peter McBride. Photo / George Novak

Fonterra chairman Peter McBride. Photo / George Novak

Fonterra's capital structure review promises to attract plenty of market and shareholder attention in the coming year, but for new chairman Peter McBride, the key priority is the financial performance of New Zealand's biggest company.

"We have to keep the pressure on ourselves to deliver," he says. "We've turned the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies