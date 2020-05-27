Hydrolysate is a fast-absorbing whey protein used in high-protein beverages that are easy for patients to drink and is used to meet the nutritional needs of intubated patients.

Fonterra Hautapu and Tirau site operations manager Shane Harris said the total order, for 60 metric tonnes, was 15 per cent of Hautapu's normal total season production.

"And of course they wanted it yesterday. We have a great relationship with this American customer so the team across the business pulled out all stops. We're still making it now."

An order that would usually take two months to manufacture and distribute took just two weeks.

Fonterra site operations manager, Hautapu and Tirau, Shane Harris. Photo / Supplied

The Hautapu site is also working under Covid-19 restrictions.

Harris understood New York, badly hit by the virus, was a particular focus destination for the product.

"A lot of our people were involved in making this happen - not just at Hautapu. Sales and logistics and planning and manufacturing ... but it took the whole site to make it happen and at the end of the season."

Hautapu is the only Fonterra site that makes the high-value hydrolysate and the company's particular product in the category is the only one of its kind in the world, Harris said.

The product is exported as powder in 15kg bags. The 60 metric tonne order is 3960 15kg bags. The balance of the order is being shipped to the US. Production of the special protein will wind up within two weeks.

Harris said the customer, who Fonterra could not name for commercial reasons, bought a large part of Hautapu's annual hydrolysate production. The product was also sold to customers in Europe, Japan and the US.

The foundation of the Hautapu dairy processing site goes back more than 120 years.

The site is the headquarters of Fonterra's protein and cheese technical teams in New Zealand.

Hautapu specialises in high-value products including casein, whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate, lactoferrin, milk protein concentrate and lactose.

There are eight processing plants on the site which exports to Europe, Asia and the US.

The New Zealand market is a major destination for many of Hautapu's speciality cheeses, while the major export market is Japan.