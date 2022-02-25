Home / Business / Companies

Sweet as! Will ice cream be NZ's export bonanza?

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Kiwis are world champions at eating ice cream, with plenty of home-grown boutique brands scooping their way to success. A new report suggests ice cream could be New Zealand's next big export earner but not everyone in the industry is convinced. Jane Phare reports.

Every Kiwi has a nostalgic ice cream memory. Mine is Sunday walks along Wellington's Oriental Parade with parents who promised us an ice cream from the last "milk bar".

Trouble was, back then, Oriental Parade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies