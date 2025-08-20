Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Transpower plans $193m grid upgrade for upper South Island

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Transpower plans to invest in upgrading the power grid in the upper South Island. Photo / Supplied

Transpower plans to invest in upgrading the power grid in the upper South Island. Photo / Supplied

Transpower plans to spend $193 million on upgrading the power grid in the upper South Island as electricity demand in the region continues to grow.

The regulated national grid operator said it had submitted a proposal on the upgrade to the Commerce Commission.

The option put forward by Transpower is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save