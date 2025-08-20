Transpower plans to invest in upgrading the power grid in the upper South Island. Photo / Supplied

Transpower plans to spend $193 million on upgrading the power grid in the upper South Island as electricity demand in the region continues to grow.

The regulated national grid operator said it had submitted a proposal on the upgrade to the Commerce Commission.

The option put forward by Transpower is to build two new switching stations near Ōrari and Rangitata, upgrade two transmission lines through the Waitaki Valley, and install voltage management equipment.

Transpower grid development executive general manager Matt Webb said the proposed grid upgrades would strengthen the transmission network and ensure areas north of Twizel would continue to have a reliable electricity supply.

“Demand in these areas has been growing steadily, particularly during the summer months when power is used for irrigation,” he said.