Seymour promotes coal, nuclear, and privatisation

David Seymour says nuclear power should be considered in New Zealand again.

Act leader David Seymour has made an impassioned plea for New Zealand to accept that a highly renewable electricity system needs to burn coal for back-up and that nuclear power should be considered again.

Speaking to an Energy Resources Aotearoa breakfast in Wellington, Seymour also called the Government’s 51% shareholdings in Meridian, Genesis, and Mercury “an odd investment” that was hampering bringing in new generation capacity.

He had no truck with the views of NZ First’s Shane Jones who, as Resources Minister, has sought to influence electricity policy and will campaign next year on a platform of splitting apart the so-called generator-retailers.

Seymour said Jones had been part of the Labour-led government that banned offshore oil and gas exploration, then led its restoration in the current government and was now championing a gentailer split.

