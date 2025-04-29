“Solar has a clear role to play in this transition and we’re committed to expanding this area of our business,” Johns said.

FRV Australia is 51% owned by Saudi Arabian firm Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and 49% by Omers Infrastructure, a Canadian infrastructure investor.

Chief executive Carlo Frigerio said Lauriston represented FRV’s vision of building a sustainable future through innovative renewable solutions.

The joint venture chose Australian renewables specialist Beon to build the project.

Minister for the South Island James Meager said the farm’s opening meant thousands of additional households, roughly equivalent to the size of Ashburton, were now powered by renewable energy, showcasing the opportunities for further solar generation in Canterbury and the South Island.

“This project is an example of the types of joint ventures we want to see more of, having not required financial assistance from the Government,” he said.

About 100 people were employed during construction of the solar farm.

Genesis said it will continue to employ three people now it is operational, in addition to supporting local contractors and service and supply businesses.

Johns said the development of Lauriston provided knowledge now being deployed to other solar projects in Leeston, Edgecumbe and Foxton.

He expected Leestone, also in Canterbury, to get the green light in late 2026 and to start generating in 2027.

Genesis, and many of the other big power generators, are spending millions of dollars on building wind, solar and battery projects with the aim of making the country less reliant on carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

New Zealand’s Climate Change Response Amendment Act sets out a plan to reduce net emissions of all greenhouse gases - except biogenic methane - to zero by 2050.

