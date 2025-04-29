Advertisement
NZ’s biggest solar farm opens, boosts renewable energy in Canterbury

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Genesis Energy's new solar farm at Lauriston, Canterbury.

Genesis Energy and joint venture partner FRV Australia have officially opened New Zealand’s biggest solar farm at Lauriston, on the Canterbury plains.

More than 90,000 solar panels on the 93 hectare site are now generating up to 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity a year, or enough to power nearly 13,000 households.

The $104 million, 63 megawatt (MW) solar farm, an hour’s drive from Christchurch, is the first to be developed by Genesis as part of its commitment to build up to 500 MW of solar capacity throughout New Zealand.

Genesis chief executive Malcolm Johns said at today’s opening the farm was an important milestone in delivering on the company’s long-term strategy, dubbed “Gen35″.

“For New Zealand to reach net zero 2050 the country’s energy must become 60% electric, 95% renewable and available 100% of the time,” Johns said.

“Solar has a clear role to play in this transition and we’re committed to expanding this area of our business,” Johns said.

FRV Australia is 51% owned by Saudi Arabian firm Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and 49% by Omers Infrastructure, a Canadian infrastructure investor.

Chief executive Carlo Frigerio said Lauriston represented FRV’s vision of building a sustainable future through innovative renewable solutions.

The joint venture chose Australian renewables specialist Beon to build the project.

Minister for the South Island James Meager said the farm’s opening meant thousands of additional households, roughly equivalent to the size of Ashburton, were now powered by renewable energy, showcasing the opportunities for further solar generation in Canterbury and the South Island.

“This project is an example of the types of joint ventures we want to see more of, having not required financial assistance from the Government,” he said.

About 100 people were employed during construction of the solar farm.

Genesis said it will continue to employ three people now it is operational, in addition to supporting local contractors and service and supply businesses.

Johns said the development of Lauriston provided knowledge now being deployed to other solar projects in Leeston, Edgecumbe and Foxton.

He expected Leestone, also in Canterbury, to get the green light in late 2026 and to start generating in 2027.

Genesis, and many of the other big power generators, are spending millions of dollars on building wind, solar and battery projects with the aim of making the country less reliant on carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

New Zealand’s Climate Change Response Amendment Act sets out a plan to reduce net emissions of all greenhouse gases - except biogenic methane - to zero by 2050.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.

