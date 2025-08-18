Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mercury’s profit drops $289m to $1m amid tough power conditions

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Mercury is investing $550 million into three of its historic hydro stations, aged between 64 to 75 years old. Come on a tour of one of the oldest energy assets with me and the CEO!

Mercury has blamed tough power generating conditions for a sharp decline in its earnings over the June year.

The company, 51% owned by the Government, said its net profit for the year came to just $1 million, down $289m from the prior year.

The fall was due to lower earnings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save