Power company Mercury has flicked the switch on stage one of its Kaiwera Downs wind farm, near Gore.

The 10-turbine 43 megawatt (MW) facility will have annualised generation of 147 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, adding enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 households or 66,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

Construction of the project, which began in October 2022, had been completed under budget and to schedule, Mercury said.

NZX-listed Mercury said it was actively considering its next renewable projects, including stage two of Kaiwera Downs, on which it is near making a final investment decision. The two stages combined would take the total site capacity to 228MW.

Mercury general manager, portfolio, Phil Gibson, said Kaiwera Downs was part of Mercury’s premium renewable growth pipeline.