Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Lower fuel costs drive down NZ producer input, output prices in first quarter

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read
Falling petrol and diesel prices were the main contributor to a 0.3 per cent decline in the consumer price index in the first quarter. Photo: Brett Phibbs.

Falling petrol and diesel prices were the main contributor to a 0.3 per cent decline in the consumer price index in the first quarter. Photo: Brett Phibbs.

Producer input and output prices fell in the first quarter, mainly reflecting lower fuel costs and weakness in prices of meat and dairy products.

Prices received by producers, or the output producer price index, fell 0.9 per cent in the first three months of the year, for an annual decline of 2.5 per cent, according to Statistics New Zealand.

Prices paid by producers, or input PPI, fell 1.1 per cent in the quarter for an annual decline of 4 per cent.

Read also:
Petrol, interest costs fuel shopping
NZ spending on credit, debit cards slips in April

The PPI figures confirm other data that shows inflation pressures were weak in the first quarter, with the exception of the construction industry, the government statistician said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Falling petrol and diesel prices were the main contributor to a 0.3 per cent decline in the consumer price index in the first quarter, that resulted in an annual inflation rate of just 0.1 per cent.

The Reserve Bank moved to a tacit easing bias, dropping reference to the prospect of higher rates, in the wake of the inflation data.

Prices received by sheep, beef cattle and grain farmers dropped 11 per cent in the first quarter, reflecting drought in some regions and higher rates of slaughter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prices received by dairy farmers dropped 4.6 per cent, as the farm-gate milk price fell further.

Farmers' input costs, measured by the farm expenses price index, declined 0.5 per cent, mainly on lower fuel prices.

Prices paid by meat manufacturers fell 8.8 per cent on lower prices for sheep and lamb, while prices they received fell 2.4 per cent on lower prices for beef and sheep meat exports.

Prices paid by dairy product manufacturers fell 3.3 per cent on the decline in the farm-gate milk price, while prices they received dropped 5.2 per cent on lower export prices for milk powder.

Construction industry prices were higher.

Prices received by construction companies rose 0.6 per cent in the quarter, mainly on higher prices for building new houses, while prices paid by the industry fell 0.3 per cent on lower fuel prices.

The capital goods price index rose 0.6 per cent in the first quarter, largely driven by the price of building houses, and was up 2.8 per cent in the year.

In the year ended in the March quarter, newly built house prices rose 5 per cent while in Auckland they gained 5.9 per cent.

Prices received by electricity and gas companies rose 1.9 per cent in the quarter as lower lake levels drove up electricity prices.

Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy