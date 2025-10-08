Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

LNG terminal proposal could cost hundreds of millions, analyst cautions

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Importing LNG to New Zealand will come at a cost, an Australian analyst says. Photo / Getty Images

Importing LNG to New Zealand will come at a cost, an Australian analyst says. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand may well go ahead and import liquefied natural gas, but it will require deep pockets, an Australian energy analyst says.

In releasing its long-awaited review of the electricity market, the Government last week said it would run a competitive procurement process for an LNG (liquefied natural gas) import

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save