Government should sell its stakes in the power companies and let the market sort out dry-year solution – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.

The Clyde Dam was built for an aluminium smelter that never eventuated, ended up costing more than $2 billion and delivered power to the wrong end of the country, Richard Prebble says.

THE FACTS

  • The Government has announced reforms to strengthen energy security through strategic investment and LNG imports.
  • The Electricity Authority will gain wider regulatory powers to address dry-year electricity shortages.
  • Frontier Economics recommended an LNG import terminal and criticised under-investment due to government dividend demands.

Reliable electricity supply is essential. Try living without it.

The Government has announced reforms to strengthen energy security by backing strategic investment in generation, infrastructure and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

The Electricity Authority will gain wider regulatory powers.

Electricity should be one of New Zealand’s competitive advantages.

