Genesis strikes deal with BT Mining to supply coal for Huntly Power Station

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

BT Mining will supply local coal for the Huntly Power Station under a two-year deal. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy has struck a two-year deal with New Zealand mining company BT Mining to supply 240,000 tonnes of coal to its Huntly Power Station.

The deal equates to BT Mining providing 10,000 tonnes of coal a month to Huntly, which supports the hydro-dominated electricity system.

Genesis said the agreement

