Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Electricity Authority moves to boost competition, lower power prices

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Our electricity system is at a crossroads. Who will pay to keep the lights on, prices down and businesses running? Video / Alyse Wright, Michael Craig, Mark Mitchell

The Electricity Authority is moving to level the playing field between the four big generator-retailers and independent participants in the electricity market.

The level-playing-field options were developed by the authority, the Commerce Commission and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment under the Energy Competition Task Force.

As it stands,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save