Couple produce multi-fueled generator

A Te Kuiti couple have set up a company to sell dairy farmers electricity generators that can run on a wide range of fuels.



Carol and Robin Fagan's Dynamic Engines specialises in engines that can run on fuels such as diesel, avgas, biodiesels and even methane generated from animal manure.



They hope farmers who want a backup power supply for milking, or cannot get an adequate connection to the electricity grid, will buy them.



"DEL is negotiating a partnership with Fonterra ... to provide expanded energy sources for dairy farmers," said Oregan-based Axial Vector chief executive Raymond Brouzes, whose company will provide the generators.



"DEL's entry market strategy is to sell power to many of the 12,000 dairy farmers who spend more than $7 million on their power needs."



Brouzes said providing an engine able to run on a wide range of fuels would make the generators more flexible for use by dairy farmers.



- NZPA