Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy
Updated

Commerce Commission backs Huntly power deal to secure electricity supply

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Business with 2degrees: Draft competition watchdog approval for strategic energy reserve Huntly Firming Option, independent retailers want more transparency on hedging.

The Commerce Commission has provisionally approved a deal between the big power generators to support Genesis Energy’s fossil fuel-powered Huntly Power Station, which supports the national grid when conditions demand it.

The competition watchdog issued a draft determination on the deal between Genesis, Contact, Meridian and Mercury which allows them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save