Clarus chief executive Paul Goodeve - the company has a new shareholder in Canadian investor Brookfield.

Canadian investment fund Brookfield is to buy the gas distribution businesses of one of New Zealand’s largest gas network owners, Clarus Group, as part of a deal reported to be worth about $2 billion by Australian media.

In statements released today, Clarus confirmed the purchase by Brookfield of its Firstgas, Rockgas, and Flexgas segments.

Australian-owned rival network owner Powerco is to buy Clarus’ Firstlight Network, an electricity distribution business that supplies electricity to Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

The Australian Financial Review reported that the transactions are valued at A$1.8b ($2.04b) and represent the conclusion of a four-year effort by Clarus’ current shareholder, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, to quit the business, which it acquired in 2016.

