“However, while some electricity distribution businesses may be able to respond through innovation, smaller companies will find it hard to keep up.”

The energy sector would also benefit from clear, “high-level” goals to guide the publicly owned energy companies’ planning and investment, McConnell said.

“Otherwise, there is a real risk that electricity distribution businesses’ collective investment will not be enough, which may negatively impact the communities they serve,” he said.

The main legislation for publicly owned energy companies is now more than 30 years old.

“With the challenges the companies face, it may be timely to consider whether the legislation remains fit for purpose,” McConnell said.

The Auditor-General’s audits showed the publicly owned energy companies were “generally well-run” and that their regulated core operations were profitable.

Any profit variability usually arose from non-core investments, the report said.

All electricity distribution businesses report on two standardised reliability measures – the average duration of electricity interruptions and the average frequency of electricity interruptions.

Energy companies’ actual performance against ambitious targets had been high – on average, they have provided electricity 99.9% of the time.

According to the forecasts published in 2024, publicly owned energy companies are planning to invest, on average, $730m each year – an increase of 31%.

Some plan to invest “significantly” more than they have in the past, the report said.

Electricity distribution businesses differ markedly in size, reflecting the areas they operate in.

The biggest – Auckland’s Vector – is 75.1% owned by a private trust, with about 600,000 consumers or 25% of the national distribution market.

The smallest is the consumer-owned Buller Electricity with 5000 consumers, or less than 1% of the market.

