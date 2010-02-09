Advertisement
Dairy futures for June

NZ Herald
The Stock Exchange expects to launch its first dairy futures market in June, initially offering whole milk powder contracts but eventually extending it to other dairy products.

NZX derivatives manager Katherine Jaggard said interest had been high both locally and internationally.

