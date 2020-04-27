Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Covid 19 coronavirus: Gavin Evans comment: Stark, tough choices coming at Marsden Point

By Gavin Evans
BusinessDesk·
5 mins to read
Marsden Point oil refinery. Photo / Tania Whyte

Marsden Point oil refinery. Photo / Tania Whyte

COMMENT:

More cars and trucks on the road this week won't make the painful reckoning under way at Refining NZ any easier.

The Marsden Point refinery and its three big customers and shareholders – Mobil, BP and Z Energy - are bleeding cash as Covid-19 keeps much of the local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies