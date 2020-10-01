Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Continuous Disclosure: Synlait and a2 Milk - When breaking up is hard to do

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Synlait Milk is diversifying. Photo / Michael Craig

Synlait Milk is diversifying. Photo / Michael Craig

Synlait's latest result could have been substantially better had it not been for moves to diversify its interests away from the company that is both its biggest customer and a 20 per cent shareholder — a2 Milk.

The Canterbury-based dairy company and infant formula maker said its annual net profit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies