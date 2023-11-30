“I can’t imagine any buyer wouldn’t want to continue employing all the staff,” he said.
Covid, shut borders, a lack of customers and a lack of sales were all factors that had all taken tolls, along with pay rises and the constant minimum wage rises.
“It’s a difficult decision to sell. We’ve been at it for 10 years and put our hearts and souls into it. It’s been an all-embracing business. Covid and the knock-on effects with the hospitality sector have been difficult for all of us. We’ve sat back and asked if this is what we want to do, or [if] want to sell to someone who can take it to the next level. We’re looking for people who can see a vision and a future for it,” he said.
In June 2021, Auckland Council valued the 961sq m property at 70 Onetangi Rd at $950,000 and 72 Onetangi Rd at $6.1m. The total valuation was around $7m for rating purposes.
He and Donna’s son Campbell, with his wife Carrie, “have been the face of the business for all those 10 years”. Aitken said he had taken a back seat “because we wanted the kids to be the face of the company, and that’s what they achieved”.
Aitken said he was confident the family “would find something else to do”.
Carrie Aitken migrated here from Canada in 2012, Aitken said. There were no family reasons behind the sale.
The vendor of the property is Tantalus, which is 80 per cent owned by Tuperiri Trustees - Campbell and Carrie Aitken each own 10 per cent.
Asked if Tantalus makes a profit, Aitken indicated it does not. But he said the last three months had shown signs of recovery and bookings for Christmas and New Year’s indicated strong trading conditions ahead.