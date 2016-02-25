Stonewood subbie owed $138K: 'It's horrible'

A Stonewood - built home in Wanganui.

The owner of a big scaffolding business operating in Christchurch and Cromwell is disenchanted by the downfall of Stonewood Homes.

Garrit Van T Veen, Southern Lakes Scaffolds managing director, said Stonewood owed his business $138,000 yet he has not heard a word Stonewood or the receivers.

"It's horrible. I feel sorry for the first home buyers but really sorry for the earthquake victims, it's just another blow. A lot of these guys getting homes built by Stonewood have been floating around and not in their own homes for five years," he said.

The money had been owed since December, he said.

"They were drip-feeding me small amounts all the way through. They said 'hold on, hold on, we're going to be bailed out, there's a refinancing deal coming.' So I said OK, we'll stick with you. They still told me that on Friday afternoon when I spoke to them. And then they still haven't told us otherwise yet."