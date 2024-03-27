Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Real estate agent censured, fined $1000 for advice on property use - but will appeal

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Complaints were made against the agent and an unsatisfactory conduct ruling was made. Photo / 123RF

Complaints were made against the agent and an unsatisfactory conduct ruling was made. Photo / 123RF

A real estate agent has been censured and fined $1000 for comments he made about what a property could be used for, but the decision against him is being appealed.

Three people went to the Real Estate Authority, which formed a complaints assessment committee that found against the agent.

They

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction