New Zealand is short of 130,000 homes, the tally having risen lately by 30,000, two economists say.
Jarrod Kerr and Jeremy Couchman, Kiwibank economists said: "This time last year we showed a shortage of 100,000 homes across New Zealand. Our population growth has outstripped housing supply again. We're now short 130,000 homes."
Residential building consents had hit multi-decade highs, they acknowledged, but it was not enough to keep pace with demand.
The shortage could get worse: "If things continue the way they are, the shortage will balloon to 150,000 this time next year."
The economists examined how many places were being built compared to population growth and said that more people equalled the need for more houses.