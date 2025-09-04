Advertisement
Jury is out over whether homeowners will be left in the cold under Chris Penk’s building regime overhaul

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chris Penk, Building and Construction Minister on the latest developments around building consent. Video / Herald NOW

The jury is out over whether the Government’s proposal to change who is liable for defective building will leave homeowners in the lurch.

The Government is proposing to prevent local councils from being lumped with big bills if they consent buildings that turn out to be leaky or flawed.

