Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Gib crisis: Fletcher Building forecasts wallboard 'equilibrium' to return by October

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Gib was a focus of questions at the investor update today. Photo / supplied

Gib was a focus of questions at the investor update today. Photo / supplied

Fletcher Building is expecting a "short-term" hit from the Gib crisis but company bosses told investors today that New Zealand's plasterboard market will "return to equilibrium" soon.

At an investor day presentation, chief executive Ross Taylor spoke of measures being taken to control and increase supply - including its allocation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction