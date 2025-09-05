Fletcher Building slashes maximum CEO pay

Andrew Reding is the CEO and managing director of Fletcher Building.

Fletcher Building has overhauled the pay structure for the managing director and group chief executive, slashing the total maximum remuneration by $2 million.

“With the appointment of Andrew Reding, the board took the opportunity to reset the remuneration package for the managing director and group CEO to have a stronger emphasis on the long-term and be more tightly tied to share price performance,” it said in the FY2025 remuneration report.

Reding was appointed MD and Group CEO effective Sept 30, 2024, following the interim leadership of Nick Traber and the departure of Ross Taylor.

Just before taking the helm, he revealed plans for a “deep dive” strategic review of the struggling building giant, with costs to be slashed by $180m.

