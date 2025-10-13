Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke ordered to pay $46,000 Financial Markets Authority costs

Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke.

The High Court has ordered Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke to pay the Financial Markets Authority $46,000 in expenses after the regulator succeeded in freezing the couple’s assets, BusinessDesk reports.

In July, Justice Jane Anderson upheld asset preservation orders seizing the assets of the Clarkes and their failed property business.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) gained the original orders in August 2024 as part of its ongoing investigation into Du Val, a property development and investment group controlled by the Clarkes.

Three weeks later, 70 Du Val entities were put into statutory management.

The Clarkes, their family trust and five associated entities remain in receivership.