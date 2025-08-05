Murray Robertson has been appointed as Downer's New Zealand managing director.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Murray Robertson has been appointed as Downer's New Zealand managing director.

Transtasman construction giant Downer Group has appointed industry veteran Murray Robertson to the newly-created executive position of New Zealand managing director.

With 17 years already spent within the company, Robertson has held a number of senior executive roles including most recently as chief operating officer of Downer’s transport and infrastructure business.

He was previously the chief executive of Downer NZ.

Downer Group chief executive officer Peter Tompkins said Robertson’s appointment reflected the company’s commitment to strong local leadership in New Zealand and will ensure the company’s operations remain aligned with national priorities and opportunities.

“Over the past two years, Downer has made a number of deliberate and decisive moves to become a more agile transtasman organisation. This shift has proven successful, delivering tangible benefits for Downer and our customers,” Tompkins said.