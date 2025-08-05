Advertisement
Downer appoints Murray Robertson as New Zealand managing director

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Murray Robertson has been appointed as Downer's New Zealand managing director.

Transtasman construction giant Downer Group has appointed industry veteran Murray Robertson to the newly-created executive position of New Zealand managing director.

With 17 years already spent within the company, Robertson has held a number of senior executive roles including most recently as chief operating officer of Downer’s transport and infrastructure

