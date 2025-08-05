Murray Robertson has been appointed as Downer's New Zealand managing director.
Transtasman construction giant Downer Group has appointed industry veteran Murray Robertson to the newly-created executive position of New Zealand managing director.
With 17 years already spent within the company, Robertson has held a number of senior executive roles including most recently as chief operating officer of Downer’s transport and infrastructurebusiness.
He was previously the chief executive of Downer NZ.
Downer Group chief executive officer Peter Tompkins said Robertson’s appointment reflected the company’s commitment to strong local leadership in New Zealand and will ensure the company’s operations remain aligned with national priorities and opportunities.
“Over the past two years, Downer has made a number of deliberate and decisive moves to become a more agile transtasman organisation. This shift has proven successful, delivering tangible benefits for Downer and our customers,” Tompkins said.
“Murray’s appointment will build on that momentum and send a strong signal of commitment to our New Zealand customers. While our trans-Tasman operating model remains sector-based, this new role will strengthen alignment and oversight across NZ, while supporting our leaders in other sectors as they continue to focus on delivering outstanding results for their customers.”
Robertson will lead Downer’s New Zealand-wide strategy, including stakeholder relationships and governance activities. He will also act as a key voice across Government, industry and community partners.
Downer said Robertson would also work closely with the company’s cultural leaders and social impact team to strengthen its connection to “place, people and purpose”.
Robertson will also be in charge of Downer’s New Zealand transport and infrastructure operations, including maintenance and operations, infrastructure projects and Hawkins, one of New Zealand’s largest construction firms that Downer acquired back in 2017.
“Murray’s leadership will be critical to ensuring we maintain a strong and co-ordinated presence across the country, and are well-positioned to capture growth opportunities.
“He will be instrumental as we shape the next chapter of growth in New Zealand.”
Robertson is a chartered engineer and fellow of Engineering New Zealand and a chartered member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors. He also has an MBA from the University of Auckland.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.